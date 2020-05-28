L.A. County nears 50K COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 1,094 additional cases of coronavirus Thursday and 48 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the countywide totals to 49,774 and 2,241, respectively.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, cases increased by 36 Thursday, with 15 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Clarita, 18 in Castaic, and one each in Agua Dulce, Bouquet Canyon and Stevenson Ranch, bringing the total to at least 1,181.

Of those who died in L.A. County: 31 were over the age of 65, 24 of whom had underlying conditions; 10 were between the ages of 41-64, and eight had underlying conditions; and one was between the ages of 18-40 and had underlying conditions. Six deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach.

The mortality rate countywide is 4.5% among confirmed cases, while 93% of people who died had underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday, 6,350 people who tested positive for COVID-19, or 13% of positive cases, have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and there are currently 1,477 people who are hospitalized, 27% of whom are in the ICU and 19% on ventilators.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Wednesday that two people had died at the hospital due to complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths within the SCV to 20. Due to patient privacy policy, the hospital declined to give any information about the newly reported deceased.

The hospital’s latest figures released Wednesday show that 1,555 patients have been tested for COVID-19, with 208 of those returning positive, 1,289 negative and 42 were still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of nine people remained in the hospital for treatment, and 73 had recovered and been discharged.

Public Health reported Thursday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 1,181, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 716

Unincorporated – Acton: 11

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 8

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 37

Unincorporated – Castaic: 11 (with 329 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 34

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 21

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 329 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 44 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to Public Health’s latest figures.

Public Health officials have said the number of cases reported in Castaic can fluctuate due to the numbers reported for Pitchess Detention Center being out of alignment with the outbreak investigation counts.