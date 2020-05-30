L.A. County Public Health announces 2,112 new cases of COVID-19

County Public Health officials announced the largest one-day spike in COVID-19 diagnoses, one day after announcing a state variance to reopen L.A. County.

The high number of cases is, in part, due to a backlog of test results being processed and also a new lab beginning to report results in a timely manner through the county’s Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) system.

There were also 48 deaths reported. Of those: Thirty-six people who died were over the age of 65; and eight people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65. Thirty-three people had underlying health conditions, including 26 people over the age of 65, and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65.

Public Health has identified 53,651 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 2,338 deaths, since the beginning of the outbreak.

As of today, 6,486 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,415 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for over 580,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Los Angeles County received approval by the state for its variance Friday, according to county officials.

This variance allows the county to move through Stage 2 of the state’s 4-stage Pandemic Roadmap at an accelerated rate as determined by the local health officer. Public Health has amended the current health officer order, Safer at Work and in the Community, to allow in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives.

The directives are contained in sector-specific protocols that guide reopening and are available online. Inspectors will continue to offer technical assistance as they monitor businesses for compliance with the Health Officer Order. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.