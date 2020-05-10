L.A. County sees 484 new COVID-19 cases; Pitchess makes up 55 of those

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley, including those from an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, has risen to at least 731 Sunday.

Pitchess Detention Center has a total of 13 staff and 21 inmates who are COVID-19 positive, and North County Correctional Facility, the maximum-security jail on PDC’s campus, has four staff members and 166 inmates who have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. This is an increase in 55 cases in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the cases that were associated with the outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center and had previously been attributed to Val Verde were shifted to Castaic.

According to Public Health’s latest figures, Castaic has a total of 172 cases, while the Pitchess cases total 204. Public Health officials were unavailable to explain the discrepancy on Sunday.

Public Health officials announced 484 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths related to the virus in L.A. County Sunday, bringing the total number of cases and deaths countywide to 31,677 and 1,530, respectively.

Of those who died, 12 were over the age of 65 years old, nine had underlying health conditions, and three were between the ages of 41-65, one of whom had underlying health conditions.

Countywide, 92% of people who died had underlying health conditions, a figure that has not changed in the past couple of weeks, according to Public Health.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials have said that unless a death or significant change occurs they would be providing their latest COVID-19 figures on a weekly basis every Wednesday.

The latest numbers from the hospital, which were provided on Wednesday, show that Henry Mayo had administered 897 tests, of which 165 returned positive, 819 were negative and 30 tests remain outstanding. A total of 17 patients were in the hospital for treatment as of Wednesday, while 55 had been discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The hospital has had six deaths related to COVID-19, according to officials. The identification and patient information for each death has been withheld by hospital officials, who cited patient privacy policy.

The number of cases for the SCV, broken down into region and including both Henry Mayo’s and other area health care providers’ newest figures, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Sunday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 484

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 2

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 28

Unincorporated – Castaic: 172 (Includes 204 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 23

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 4

Unincorporated – Valencia: 6

Numbers for both Santa Clarita and Castaic are subject to change, according to Public Health officials, as investigations on cases in those areas are conducted. As of Sunday, four previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

