L.A. County sees second-highest spike in COVID-19 deaths

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials announced the county’s second-highest one-day death toll Tuesday, as 76 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported countywide, bringing the total to 1,913.

The county also reported 1,183 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 39,573.

“We typically will see an increase in cases on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, because we’re often catching up from the backlog from the weekend,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

Of the deaths reported Tuesday, 52 of the people who died were over the age of 65, while 48 of them had underlying health conditions, 19 people were between the ages of 41-65, 14 had underlying health conditions, and two were between the ages of 18-40, both of whom had underlying health conditions, according to Ferrer. Information on the three additional deaths is not available as of the publication of this story, as they are being reported by the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena.

“Ninety-two percent of all of the people who have passed away from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions, and this number has not really changed for the last three weeks,” Ferrer added. “If you have an underlying health condition as a reminder, we’d ask you to please stay at home as much as possible, even during our recovery phases.”

Ferrer said Public Health is continuing to see a small decrease in the number of people hospitalized related to COVID-19 on a given day, with a total of 5,914 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been at some point hospitalized, or 15% of all positive cases.

Tuesday’s figures show there are currently 1,549 people hospitalized, of whom 27% are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators, Ferrer added.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its eighth death at the hospital Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley to 18.

This comes after Public Health provided a geographical breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV Friday, with 15 in Santa Clarita, one in Acton and one in Castaic. Of that count, four were attributed to Oakmont of Santa Clarita and five with Oakmont of Valencia.

Public Health’s Tuesday figures have yet to reflect Monday’s death, and Public Health officials were unavailable for comment as to why that is as of the publication of this story.

Henry Mayo said Monday 1,249 patients were tested, with 195 of those tests returning positive, while 1,172 were negative and 17 remain outstanding, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of 15 people remain in the hospital for treatment and 68 have recovered and been discharged as of Monday.

Public Health reported Tuesday that the number of cases within the SCV, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 975, which broken down by region is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 594

Unincorporated – Acton: 10

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 4

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 33

Unincorporated – Castaic: 280 (includes cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 28

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 15

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 256 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 26 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to figures shown Monday by Public Health. To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.