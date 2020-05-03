Make your own Mother’s Day memories this year

Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, any celebration, from our birthdays to our anniversaries, feels a bit strange, and Mother’s Day is no exception.

While the “Safer at Home” directive may stop you from celebrating with your extended family or older relatives, it can’t stop you from doing something special for Mom.

A Mother’s Day in quarantine doesn’t have to be a sad occasion, as there are a number of unique gifts and ways to celebrate from the comfort of your home.

Setting up a special tea party for mom can be the perfect way to celebrate Mothers Day. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

Host a tea party

What mom doesn’t like tea parties? This is a classic way to celebrate Mother’s Day and can be easily be created right at home.

So, break out the fancy tea set that’s rarely ever used, make some finger sandwiches and get dressed up (which is something you probably haven’t done in awhile) for your tea party.

You can even drop off a tea party supplies basket to your grandparents so they can video chat into the party.

Metro Creative

Make some homemade gifts

This is another classic Mother’s Day present that can still be created while at home.

While you can draw your mom a picture to show her how much you love her, make her some jewelry or write a story dedicated to her, there are a ton more things you can do using supplies you probably already have at home.

Some of these ideas include:

Making a colorful crayon candle out of those little nubs that are too small to color with.

Painting rocks with special messages, which can then be used to decorate mom’s garden.

Taking a white mug and turning it into a masterpiece with fingerprint art. All you need is some paint and dishwasher safe mod podge to seal your drawing.

Painting pot holders for the moms that love to cook or bake.

Turning a clear jar into a picture-frame vase by painting everything but a heart-shaped hole to add your photo.

Making a flower wreath to hang, either with real flowers or cardboard ones.

Metro Creative

Throw a family paint night

If your mom loves to craft, this is the perfect way to include her in her own present making.

While you can’t go to a painting or pottery studio, you can certainly bring one home to mom by setting up a craft activity.

Art studios everywhere are offering virtual classes or follow along do-it-yourself tutorials, like Barn and Charm in Newhall, where you can pick up a craft kit and simply follow along on a live stream.

Do some online shopping

Those who aren’t as artistically inclined can take to the internet in search of the perfect gift.

This year, forget the bathrobe; instead, get her a comfy sweat set perfect for quarantining.

Some more quarantine-friendly gift ideas include:

Bath bombs for a nice relaxing bubble bath after a hard day wrangling the little ones.

A reusable water bottle so she doesn’t have to worry about the water bottle supply at Costco running low.

A yoga mat or other workout accessories, like bracelet weights or workout bands, for the moms who are working out at home.

A personalized puzzle that you can then put together in your newfound free time.

Fresh flowers that can be delivered right to her doorstep.

Digitizing family recipes for mom can be the perfect Mothers Day gift. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

Digitize the family recipes

It’s no surprise most are having more home-cooked meals than ever these days, so it’s the perfect time to gather those food-splattered, family recipe cards and digitize them.

Not only does it preserve the family’s special recipes for years to come and ensures you’ll never again lose one.

Give her a spa day

Though she can’t go out to a spa, you can certainly bring the spa home to her.

Use some of those bath bombs you bought her, light some candles, play some soothing music, and grab her favorite book or even a bottle of wine. Then, let her relax in the tub without any of the usual interruptions.

You can even join her for face masks, manicures and pedicures afterward.

Metro Creative

Have a game night

While your family may have already exhausted all its usual board games during the quarantine, that doesn’t mean you can’t customize one with your own rules.

Use your family’s inside jokes, memories and personalized character to make the game more memorable or host a trivia night filled with family facts.

Go on a virtual safari

Aquariums and zoos across the country are now offering live streams that let you visit some of the animals virtually, seeing in real-time what they’re up to, which is a perfect adventure for those animal-loving moms.

Visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, San Diego Zoo, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and much more with the help of Explore.org, the world’s leading philanthropic live nature cam network and documentary film channel.