Missing hikers found after two-hour search

Two lost hikers were found in the Placerita Canyon Nature Center area after a two-hour search using two helicopters Monday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to assist Los Angeles County Parks Bureau officials on reports of missing hikers in the Placerita Canyon State Park area, near Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road, around 7:45 p.m., according to spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s urban search and rescue team was also called to the scene, according to spokesman Marvin Lim.

As dusk approached, first responders on the ground were unable to locate the hikers, prompting L.A. County Fire Copter 11 and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Air 29 to respond and assist in the search.

“(Copter) 11 spotted the missing hikers and rescued them before (the SCV Sheriff’s) Search and Rescue (Team) could deploy,” Miller said via text message.

The hikers, a 60-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, were located uninjured after a two-hour search, Miller added.

Ranger Frank Hoffman, head ranger and recreation services supervisor at the nature center, advises hikers to be aware of their surroundings and only hike in the daylight.

“Don’t hike in territory which you’re unfamiliar with,” Hoffman said in a previous Signal interview, adding that he suggests hikers make a plan and stick to it.