Motorcycle freeway pursuit ends in arrest

A motorcycle pursuit that reached high speeds on the freeway Saturday ended in an arrest, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall office conducted a traffic stop near Lake Hughes Road on Interstate 5.

However, the motorcycle rider is suspected of fleeing the scene during the traffic stop, according to Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

“It initially came out as an attempt to stop, but I guess he just took off on the unit,” said Marroquin.

Following what Marroquin described as a “high-speed pursuit,” officers temporarily lost the motorcycle rider.

Officers then relocated the suspect once again and eventually arrested the suspect on the northbound I-5 near Highway 138, according to Marroquin.