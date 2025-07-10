CHP: Man dies along I-5 after medical emergency 

A 74-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency while he was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 with his wife on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

The CHP received a call reporting a medical emergency at approximately 11:42 a.m. on the southbound side of the I-5 at the Whitaker Brake Check, north of Templin Highway, Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for CHP Newhall, wrote in an email.

The Whitaker Brake Check is a place where semi-trucks and other travelers can safely stop to check their brakes, he added, over a brief phone call with The Signal.

The man had a preexisting health condition and his wife, who was driving at the time of the medical emergency, contacted authorities, Burgos-Lopez added.

With the assistance from the CHP dispatch operator, she was able to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her husband, he added, and when personnel with the CHP and Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene, they located the party in medical distress.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted on the man. However, it was unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, Burgos-Lopez said.

The man was a resident of Diamond Bar and was passing through the Grapevine when he suffered the medical emergency.