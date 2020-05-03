Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash identified

The motorcyclist killed in a solo crash on Interstate 5, near Parker Road, Saturday has been identified as 39-year-old Travis Jordan, of El Paso, Texas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday around noon, according to Lt. Rudy Molano of the coroner’s office.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports that a motorcycle had crashed in the center divider of the freeway, south of Parker Road, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“Witnesses had him over 100 mph (before he) crashed,” California High Patrol Officer Josh Greengard said in a previous Signal interview.

The Suzuki motorcycle was reportedly on fire after the collision, but no fire was found once fire officials arrived on the scene, Peters added.

California Highway Patrol officers conducted an investigation at the scene of the incident, though it appeared that Jordan flew off his motorcycle before the fatal impact, according to CHP officials.

Signal Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.