Newsom allows some counties to move forward with reopening

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that many counties will be able to move more quickly through the stages of reopening — including barber shops and hair salons.

While 47 of the 58 counties in California currently have self-attested to having plans of action in place to allow for these modifications, Los Angeles County is not one of them.

“Starting today, we’ve put guidelines out … and those counties will begin to allow for those kinds of operations with meaningful modifications,” Newsom said.

These modifications include dine-in restaurants, in-person shopping and schools with modifications, along with barber shops and hair salons.

“Some parts of the state will not be able to pace as quickly into Phase 3, and we continue to be responsive to those concerns and the needs of those local communities to slow down the pace of reopening, and we respect that and certainly will honor that,” Newsom said.

This comes after Newsom announced Monday that places of worship and in-person shopping would be allowed at the statewide level, though L.A. County has yet to clarify when the modifications will be made to its stay-at-home orders to allow for these changes as of the publication of this story.

“You should expect more of those directives and guidelines to be put out over the course of the next few days and over the next few weeks,” Newsom added, saying he will also be putting out further guidelines Wednesday related to summer camps, child care facilities and schools statewide.

These phases or reopening are expected to be done with physical modifications, such as limiting the capacity and requiring physical distancing.

Even so, Newsom said the state is not yet ready for Phase 4, which includes large gatherings, concerts, fans at sporting events and conventions. “The state will hold the line, in terms of those larger venues, but begin, as we do, to push down that responsibility to the counties, as we move more rapidly into Phase 3.”

That being said, Newsom reiterated the importance of continuing to practice public health guidelines as the phased reopening continues to expand.

“The reality is this pandemic has just begun — it hasn’t ended,” Newsom said. “And while we are moving forward because of stabilization, because of the good work that’s been done by health officials all across this nation, all across the state of California, specifically to suppress the spread of this virus, by no stretch of the imagination is this virus behind us.”

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.