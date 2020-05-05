No injuries reported after big rig engulfed in flames

Firefighters respond to a burning semi-truck on Soledad Canyon Road near Highway 14 Tuesday night. May 05, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters from multiple Santa Clarita stations responded to reports of truck fire in a parking lot off of Soledad Canyon Road  just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy McBride.

Bobby Block / The Signal

Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. 

“We went out there, put it out, and went home,” said McBride.

Bobby Block / The Signal

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

Advertisement

Bobby Block

Bobby Block

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS