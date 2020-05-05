No injuries reported after big rig engulfed in flames

Firefighters from multiple Santa Clarita stations responded to reports of truck fire in a parking lot off of Soledad Canyon Road just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy McBride.

Bobby Block / The Signal

Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

“We went out there, put it out, and went home,” said McBride.

Bobby Block / The Signal

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer