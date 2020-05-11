Number of cases countywide reaches 32K

While the total number of cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 13 on Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County has grown by 591 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 32,258 countywide.

In the last 24 hours, 39 new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 1,569 countywide, according to the L.A. County Public Health Department.

The mortality rate countywide is at 4.8% among confirmed cases.

According to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of DPH, 5,437 people who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized due to the illness, or roughly 17% of people who test positive.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials have said that unless a death occurs they would be providing their latest figures in regard to COVID-19 on a weekly basis, with the updates being released every Wednesday.

The latest numbers from the hospital, which were provided on Wednesday, show that Henry Mayo had administered 897 tests, of which 165 returned positive, 819 were negative and 30 tests were outstanding. A total of 17 patients were in the hospital for treatment as of Wednesday, while 55 had been discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The hospital has had six deaths related to COVID-19, according to officials. The identification and patient information for each death has been withheld by hospital officials, who cited patient privacy policy.

The number of cases for the SCV reported by Public Health still includes Henry Mayo and other area health care providers’ daily figures, and those numbers, broken down into region, were as follows as of Monday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 496

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 3

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 28

Unincorporated – Castaic: 172 (includes cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 23

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 4

Unincorporated – Valencia: 6

Pitchess Detention Center has a total of 13 staff and 21 inmates who are COVID-19 positive, and North County Correctional Facility, the maximum-security jail on PDC’s campus, has four staff members and 166 inmates who have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

The total number of cases in the correctional facility is 204. County officials have not clarified the reason for the discrepancy between the jail’s total and the lower total provided for Castaic, which includes cases from the jail,

