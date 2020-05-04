One detained at gunpoint in stolen-car investigation

One suspect is in custody Monday following a string of stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins in Saugus.

In the early-morning hours, at least three vehicles on Cross Creek Drive in Saugus were broken into, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“One family had both of their cars stolen and one of their neighbors had their truck burglarized,” Miller said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies approach a residence on Canterwood Dr. in Saugus with weapons drawn Monday after setting up a containment to search for suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation. May 04, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Deputies spent the morning taking reports from at least two victims once homeowners reported the incident, Miller added.

Just before 2:30 p.m., one of the vehicles that had been stolen was located on Canterwood Drive, mere blocks from the crime, after a two-vehicle traffic collision occurred.

“Upon further investigation, the second car hadn’t been reported stolen this morning, but it came back as stolen, as well,” Miller said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies search two vehicles parked in a Saugus neighborhood after setting up a containment to search for suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation. May 04, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A containment was set up and deputies were able to detain one suspect at gunpoint in connection with the stolen vehicle, according to Miller.

The incident remains under investigation, and it is unclear if there are any outstanding suspects, Miller added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

