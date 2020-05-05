One person airlifted after injury in Agua Dulce

One person was airlifted by helicopter from the Agua Dulce airport due to an injury on Tuesday.

The original call came in on Hanawalt Road at 9:29 a.m., according to Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It came in as an injury and the patient was transported to the hospital,” said Lim.

The first units arrived on the scene at 9:40 a.m. and the helicopter arrived at the airport at 9:47 a.m. The patient required transport to the airport, Lim said.

There was no information about the status or description of the patient, said Lim.