One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Newhall on Friday.

“It was a motorcycle-vs.-car,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One person had to be transported.”

Paramedics load the sole patient involved in a Newhall motorcycle crash into an ambulance on Friday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The collision was reported to the Fire Department at 5:01 p.m., near the corner of 15th Street and Walnut Street.

The status of the patient was unknown as of the publication of this article.