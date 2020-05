A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Castaic was transported to the hospital Tuesday.

The collision occurred at Castaic Road and Lake Hughes Road at approximately 1 p.m., according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle in Castaic Tuesday afternoon. May 19, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It was a single vehicle that hit a pedestrian,” said Lua. “One person was transported.”

The status of the patient was unknown as of the publication of this article.

