Planning Commission reconvenes to discuss Saugus housing proposal

After a monthslong pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to reconvene Tuesday to discuss a 375-housing unit project in Saugus.

Commissioners are expecting to hear details about the proposal, including environmental impact analysis, and feedback during a scheduled public hearing that will be conducted virtually due to safety measures still in place, including the prohibition of public gatherings.

The residential project, by developer Bouquet Canyon Project Owner LLC, consists of up to 375 attached and detached, two-story, for-sale homes with related infrastructure, dedicated open space areas, trails and recreation areas, according to the city agenda report.

The project site, on approximately 74.66 acres of undeveloped land, is located in Saugus on the east side of Bouquet Canyon Road and south of Copper Hill Drive.

The project also suggests closing off a section of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Pam Court and Hob Court, as well as the construction of a new alignment of the road.

After receiving feedback from residents in the surrounding area, developers decreased the number of proposed homes for buildout from 461 to 375 and also lowered the height of the homes to two stories, according to the project description.

The developer sought to have additional public outreach meetings to discuss concerns around traffic patterns and privacy, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, residents were mailed notices on May 22 encouraging them to connect with the developer at their convenience, according to the agenda report.

A proposed schedule for the project includes an introduction on Tuesday, a response to the Planning Commission and public comments, as well as a recommendation to the City Council on July 7 and a City Council public hearing between August and September.

Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.