County expected today to announce easing of restrictions for Friday

L.A. County is expected to announce during its daily news briefing today that the “Safer at Home” order will be lifted to a wider extent than the previous statewide announcement Monday, according to a letter sent to city officials Wednesday.

“Today I am grateful for the opportunity to announce the first round of businesses and locations that can reopen with safety precautions on Friday,” according to a letter from Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which was shared with The Signal by city officials.

The announcement is expected to be made at the county’s daily news briefing at 1 p.m., according to an email sent to city of Santa Clarita officials.

“I think the steps by the Board of Supervisors to slowly and responsibly begin the reopening process is appropriate and will be well-received by the residents of our community,” Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said.

County officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.