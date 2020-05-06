County expected today to announce easing of restrictions for Friday

Los Angeles County's 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger speaks at her inaugural State of the County address at the Hyatt. County supervisors are looking to change the way L.A. County responds to gun violence, by treating it as a public health issue. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

L.A. County is expected to announce during its daily news briefing today that the “Safer at Home” order will be lifted to a wider extent than the previous statewide announcement Monday, according to a letter sent to city officials Wednesday.

“Today I am grateful for the opportunity to announce the first round of businesses and locations that can reopen with safety precautions on Friday,” according to a letter from Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which was shared with The Signal by city officials.

The announcement is expected to be made at the county’s daily news briefing at 1 p.m., according to an email sent to city of Santa Clarita officials. 

“I think the steps by the Board of Supervisors to slowly and responsibly begin the reopening process is appropriate and will be well-received by the residents of our community,” Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said. 

County officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. 

Advertisement

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS