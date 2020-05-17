SCV COVID-19 cases near 1,000

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 694 additional coronavirus cases and 29 new deaths countywide Sunday, as the Santa Clarita Valley’s total number of cases neared 1,000.

Of those who died, 24 were over the age of 65, while 14 of them had underlying health conditions, four were between the ages of 41-65, one of whom had underlying health conditions, and one who was between the ages of 18-40 and had underlying health conditions.

In L.A. County, the total number of positive cases reached 37,974, while the deaths related to COVID-19 reached 1,821, according to Public Health. Of the 1,821 who died, 92% of people had underlying health conditions.

On Friday, Public Health reported a geographical breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV, with 15 in Santa Clarita, one in Acton and one in Castaic.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, which is only reporting its tally on a weekly basis now, has administered 1,106 tests, and of those, 182 were positive, 1,007 were negative, and 28 tests were still pending. As of Wednesday, 12 people were in the hospital and 62 had recovered and been discharged, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

As of today, 5,816 of those who tested positive for COVID-19, or 16%, have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, per Public Health. There are currently 1,648 people who are hospitalized, while 26% of those are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators.

Testing capacity continues to increase countywide, with testing results available for over 309,000 individuals, 11% of whom have tested positive.

Public Health reported Sunday that the number of cases within the SCV, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 955, which broken down by region is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 579

Unincorporated – Acton: 10

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 4

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 33

Unincorporated – Castaic: 276 (includes cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 28

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 14

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 252 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 26 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to figures as shown Sunday by Public Health.

