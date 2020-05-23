SCV Sheriff’s Station drug dog sniffs out heroin, meth

During an operation Thursday, a canine unit from the Sheriff’s Department helped deputies in making an arrest of suspicion of drug dealing.

Multiple teams focused on vehicle thefts, narcotic activity and property crimes, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

One operation was conducted by the Crime Prevention Unit, while the other was conducted by deputies and detectives from the Special Assignment Team and Crime Impact Team.

The items reportedly found on a suspected drug dealer in Newhall. Courtesy photo.

During the operation, a K-9 unit was used during a narcotics-related arrest in Newhall, Miller said.

“The dog is specifically trained to sniff out narcotics, and it located a good amount of heroin and meth that really wasn’t seen with the visible eye,” said Miller. “The canine was very instrumental in directing deputies where to look.”

In addition to the narcotics arrest involving the canine unit, four felony arrests were made for suspected narcotic sales and over a dozen adults were arrested on other misdemeanor narcotics charges, Miller said.

Seven other adults were arrested on warrants.