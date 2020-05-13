SCV Water hosts virtual open house

SCV Water officials have invited members of the community to visit their website for a virtual open house in honor of California Water Awareness Month.

In a news release distributed Tuesday, officials said that even though people are staying at home and unable to gather in person for the annual tradition, the virtual open house features a number of the same learning experiences you would receive if you had physically visited.

“We’re offering some virtual ways for you to learn more about water, including tips, tools and best practices to save water,” said SCV Water’s statement. “As well as some landscaping resources.”

“We’ll also showcase some of our amazing partners … from the city of Santa

Clarita, L.A. County Vector Control, local landscape designers and more,” officials added.

The virtual open house can be found at yourscvwater.com/open-house and can be viewed at any time.