Sheared hydrant crash results in one transported to hospital

One person was transported to the hospital following a solo-vehicle collision that resulted in a sheared hydrant in Valencia on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Tournament Road at around 9 p.m., according to dispatch supervisor Imy McBride.

“(A) vehicle hit a hydrant (and) one person was transported (to a hospital),” she said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the crash site. There was no initial information available regarding the reason for the crash, according to station officials.