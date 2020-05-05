Sheared hydrant crash results in one transported to hospital

One person is sent to the hospital after reports of a car crashing into a hydrant in Valencia. Bobby Block/ The Signal
One person was transported to the hospital following a solo-vehicle collision that resulted in a sheared hydrant in Valencia on Tuesday night. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Tournament Road at around 9 p.m., according to dispatch supervisor Imy McBride. 

“(A) vehicle hit a hydrant (and) one person was transported (to a hospital),” she said. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the crash site. There was no initial information available regarding the reason for the crash, according to station officials. 

