Sheriff contends Pitchess inmates are purposefully infecting themselves

Sheriff Alex Villanueva conducted a news conference Monday in which he alleged Pitchess Detention Center inmates are purposefully infecting themselves with the coronavirus, saying they’re sharing water bottles, masks and cups to transmit the disease among one another.

Using a video taken from the inside of the North County Correctional Facility during the presentation, Villanueva showed three different ways inmates are suspected of sharing the virus, beginning first with inmates sharing water from a hot water dispenser.

The other examples reportedly show inmates drinking from the same cup and breathing in the same mask in order to infect themselves, Villanueva said. Within the jail there is room for social distancing, which the inmates are not practicing, he said.

He said this led to a spike of 21 inmates becoming infected in the particular module shown on video, which was in the PDC’s maximum-security North County Correctional Facility.

“There’s a reason why these people are behind bars to begin with because to then imperil not only their own safety, but the safety of their fellow inmates who do not want to participate in this behavior,” said Villanueva. “It also endangers the safety of all the personnel, both the professional staff and the sworn staff who are responsible for maintaining the secure and the control of the entire jail environment.”

Villanueva said the inmates are doing these actions due to their “mistaken belief … that if they tested positive that there was a way to force our hand and somehow release more inmates out of our jail environment.”

“And that’s not going to happen,” he added.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Villanueva said, has taken precautions to reduce the spread of the virus within jails by screening during transfer, reducing the jail population by 5,000 inmates, putting hand sanitizer throughout the jail facilities and asking staff to wear personal protective equipment.

“And we have cleaning crews going through, scrubbing everything repeatedly, particularly our high-traffic areas.”