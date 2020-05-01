Sulphur Springs seeks new board member

Sulphur Springs Union School District board members announced their search for a new board member for Trustee Area No. 3.

Brenda Martinez Gerson joined the board in 2018 to represent the area, but recently moved out of school district boundaries, according to officials. Her former district is an area almost in the middle of SSUSD’s geographic boundaries, which reaches to approximately Terri Drive and Soledad Canyon Road on the western edge and Jakes Way on its eastern border.

The board is now doing a provisional appointment to replace Martinez Gerson, said board President Shelley Weinstein.

To qualify, a candidate must be:

At least 18 years of age.

A U.S. citizen.

A registered voter.

A resident of the Sulphur Springs Union School District and Trustee Area No. 3.

Able to attend regular board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m., plus special meetings and preparation for such meetings.

Unless a petition calling for a special election is filed within 30 days of the date of the appointment, the provisional appointment will become effective.

Candidates will not be barred from office by a felony conviction, and employees of the district are eligible to serve on the board but must resign from district employment.

Applications can be submitted by email to [email protected] or mail to 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way. Applications can be found at www.sssd.k12.ca.gov and must be submitted no later than May 15.