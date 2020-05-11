Supes to discuss tenant protection, Newhall Ranch project

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to discuss the financial implications the coronavirus pandemic has had on the county’s budget in a special meeting Wednesday.

While Tuesday’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting agenda does not include any mention of the county’s plans for reopening, the board is set to discuss added tenant protection, among other issues.

Of the motions addressing additional tenant protection during the COVID-19 crisis, the first would extend the moratorium period through Aug. 31, unless further extended or repealed by the board, while the repayment period would begin after that date.

In addition, it instructs county counsel and the director of Consumer and Business Affairs to report back to the board in 10 business days on whether unpaid rent, due to the COVID-19 emergency, can be classified as consumer debt to prevent unpaid back rent from being a cause for eviction after the end of the 12-month repayment period, as well as complete an analysis

of how the county could amend the eviction moratorium to help ensure that tenants receive these protections.

A second motion would exclude commercial tenants that are multinational, publicly traded or have more than 100 employees from the moratorium starting June 1.

This motion would also require commercial tenants that have 10 or more, but less than 100,

employees, to pay their landlords in equal installments within six months following the end of the moratorium, unless otherwise agreed upon by those parties.

The final related motion would send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the county’s legislative and congressional delegations, in support of a comprehensive rent and mortgage forgiveness program for residents impacted by COVID-19.



This program would ensure that no property owner or renter is required to make mortgage or rental payments, or accumulate interest, late fees or other housing-related debt, for the

duration of the health emergency.

In addition to COVID-19-related matters, the Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a motion to approve the final tract maps for the Mission Village subdivision of the 21,000-home Newhall Ranch housing development west of Interstate 5.

A Department of Public Works letter seeks approval for the final maps in the project, which call for homes to be built between Interstate 5 and the Ventura County line, and between Highway 126 and the Santa Susana Mountains.

The Board of Supervisors is also expected to consider a proposal from the Public Works Department to solicit bids for improvements to the Castaic Animal Care Center, which would include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.

In March 2019, the board approved the project, with a total project budget of $1.25 million, $900,000 of which was allocated to construction, while Public Works’ final fair construction cost is now estimated to cost $786,000.