The Top 10 Motion Graphic Trends of 2020

Preferences of viewers in our hectic world are ever-changing. So is motion design. After all, it has to catch and keep people’s attention. This year has seen quite a few notable trends.

Artists must keep up with the times. Effective motion graphics online courses teach techniques that are in the greatest demand today. Here are the 10 most salient features to study closely.

1. Ubiquitous 3D

These days, three-dimensional elements are inserted in all kinds of content. Anything from business presentations to game design can be enhanced this way. Sometimes, 3D and 2D are combined in the same motion graphics work. The trend is noticeable for small- and large-scale projects alike.

2. Letters and Texts

Playing around with fonts is now trendy. Viewers love it when letters are stretched, twisted, or distorted. This is known as Kinetic Typography. On the other hand, many designers are now experimenting with fragmented texts. These are used to reinforce the tone of poetic videos.

3. Complexity of VFX

To maintain the audience’s attention many companies opt for complex visual effects. Popular videos now feature computer-generated explosions, firestorms, and other tricks.

4. Setting Logos in Motion

Still, logos are going out of fashion. Large corporations are eager to make their signature symbols move. Today, logos may be enhanced with a wide range of effects.

5. Smooth Transitions

Today, seamless switches are all the rage. Videos look more natural thanks to fewer cuts. Conveniently for designers, modern technologies have the power to provide the sleekest transitions. On the other hand, objects, images, and logos may be morphed. This ensures swift transitions that cater to shortened attention spans of modern humans.

6. Digital Surrealism

Salvador Dali’s of today use digital tools to create mind-blowing visual content. It is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary and the familiar. There are vanishing things, the mystical formation of objects, and so much more.

7. Color Gradient

Instagram, Stripe, and other companies have made color transitions fashionable. Gradients make the user interface vibrant. They are now commonly seen in backgrounds and illustrations.

8. Fantasy Elements

Even though Game of Thrones has reached its conclusion, fiction is still incredibly popular. In motion graphics, it takes the form of fantasy characters. Designers may add mythical creatures or breathtaking landscapes to give a fantasy feel to their work.

9. Isometric Design

The technique is increasingly popular with website owners, and it is seen in print projects. The core idea is to show 3D elements on the 2D screen. This means designers achieve realism despite using flat layers. The purpose is to emphasize certain objects.

10. Retro Motion Graphics

Finally, a familiar retro vibe can make a motion design work irresistible. Today, designers use artistic heritage as a source of inspiration. The trend is observed across industries — from architecture to cocktail culture. An example is the addition of noise and grain. Such techniques break the flatness of visual content, creating an organic feel.