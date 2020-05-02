Total number of SCV cases surpasses 500

In the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 diagnoses in the Santa Clarita Valley rose by 11, bringing the total number of cases to 507.

On Saturday, officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed cases and deaths within the county had grown by 691 and 38, respectively.

This brings the total number of cases countywide to 24,894, and the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,209.

Of those fatalities: 28 people were over the age of 65 years old; seven people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-eight of those who died in the last 24 hours had underlying conditions.

The mortality rate countywide is now at 4.85% among confirmed cases, and 21% of all confirmed cases require hospitalization.

Los Angeles County has tested 158,000 individuals and 14% of those have been positive, officials said Saturday.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Saturday that due to the relatively stable numbers they’ve had at the hospital recently, they would no longer be providing updates on their specific numbers daily.

Their individual numbers will be provided every Wednesday, unless there is a spike or some other major change occurs, said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital.

The number of cases for the SCV, broken down into region and including both Henry Mayo’s and other area health care providers’ newest figures, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Saturday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 387

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 25

Unincorporated – Castaic: 21

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 17

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 40

Unincorporated – Valencia: 5

