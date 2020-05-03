Fatal traffic collision on Highway 14 stops southbound traffic

California Highway Patrol officers reported one person is dead after a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle stopped traffic southbound on Highway 14 Sunday afternoon.

CHP officers responded to reports of the incident on Highway 14, just north of Soledad Canyon Road, around 12:15 p.m., according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP Traffic Management office.

“It looks like one person is deceased,” CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

“Witnesses say the Harley Davidson-type motorcycle made a hard right-hand turn into the embankment,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard added.

California Highway Patrol officers investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 14, near Soledad Canyon Road, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

The motorcycle had two occupants — a man driving and woman passenger — out of the Whittier/Hacienda Heights area, Greengard said.

The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, while Los Angeles County Fire Department officials transported the woman to the hospital, according to Greengard and fire dispatch supervisor Art Marrujo.

“The female was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. She was awake at the scene,” Greengard added.

Traffic was being diverted off at Agua Dulce Canyon Road by CHP officers, as a SigAlert was issued around 12:30 p.m., shutting down all southbound lanes of traffic for at least 30 minutes.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN CANYON COUNTRY: SB SR-14 NORTH OF SOLEDAD CANYON RD – #3 LANE BLOCKED FOR 2 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 3, 2020

Lane No. 3 was closed for at least two hours while an investigation into the collision was conducted, per CHP Officers Brandt and Nicholson.

Though initial reports suggested two motorcycles were involved in the collision, it was later confirmed to be only one, per Greengard.

It is unclear why the motorcyclist made a sharp right turn and CHP officers are continuing to investigate the collision, Greengard added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

