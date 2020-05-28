Two arrested in Castaic on suspected possession of illegal drugs, guns

A detainment in Castaic ended in the arrest of two individuals suspected to be in the possession of drugs, guns and paraphernalia Wednesday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies reportedly saw four men drinking in a vehicle parked in a lot near the Bank of America located on the 29600 block of Hasley Canyon Road, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Miller said that when deputies came up on them during their patrol and made contact, deputies noticed a firearm and narcotic paraphernalia in their white pickup truck.

A suspect is taken into custody following a deputy search of a vehicle. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Santa Clarita Station Sheriff’s Deputies search a truck in the parking lot of the Bank of America on the Old Road in Castaic on Wednesday, May 27, 20. Dan Watson/The Signal

A number of the illegal items reportedly taken from the vehicle on Wednesday. Courtesy photo.

“Further investigation revealed that the three adult males and one male juvenile were from the Bakersfield area,” said Miller. “Some were found to be gang members with lengthy criminal records.”

Two of the adults were arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang members in possession of a loaded firearm and sales of methamphetamine and heroin.

The other two in the car were briefly detained but not arrested, Miller said.