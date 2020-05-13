UCLA to host blood drives in SCV

UCLA is hosting two blood drives in Valencia, calling on all eligible and healthy donors to attend.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues, so do the unprecedented number of blood-drive cancellations, which has led to severe blood shortages.

Right now, there is a critical need for blood and platelets, so eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to provide life-saving blood products to patients.

The first blood drive is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 22 in the SCV YMCA’s group exercise room, located at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia, and the second is 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 28 at Real Life Church’s Common Grounds Room, located next to Undergrounds Coffeehouse at 23889 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia.

Appointments are highly encouraged, and to book one, visit uclahealth.org/gotblood/blood-drives or call 310-825-0888, ext. 2. Use the code “YMCA SCV” or “SCV Comm” when searching for the drives.