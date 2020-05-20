Woman suspected of attempting to run over employees after business disagreement

A Temple City woman is suspected of attempting to run over employees of a Canyon Country business after a disagreement between her and a victim.

The incident was reported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies who responded to a report of a business dispute on Sunday around 9:45 a.m. on the 18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

“A female adult was reportedly trying to run employees over after she was asked to leave,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station. “After viewing cell phone footage, deputies saw the suspect verbally threatening the victim and then attempting to hit the victim with her vehicle.”

However, the suspect was not taken into custody immediately. The following day, Monday, a deputy patrolling in Canyon Country spotted a vehicle at a gas station that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

“After confirming that it was the suspect in the vehicle, the deputy made contact and arrested the suspect … on assault with a deadly weapon charges,” said Miller.

The felony charges resulted in the suspect being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.