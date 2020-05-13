Woman suspected of crashing car with three kids as passengers sees charges reduced

A Palmdale woman suspected of crashing her vehicle in Canyon Country last month with three children in her vehicle has had her charges reduced.

Sandra Rivota, 38, was previously arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and child endangerment as a result of the incident. However, those charges have now been reduced to misdemeanor vandalism and hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

Prosecutors declined to file child-endangerment charges due to insufficient evidence, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The charges stem from a reported incident that occurred on April 24 around 5 p.m. on the 27500 block of Deeptree Avenue.

Rivota is believed to have intentionally driven her vehicle into a man’s car that was parked in his driveway, causing damage, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

Rivota and the man knew each other because the suspect reportedly had a former relationship with the victim’s brother, said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station.

“The suspect’s three children, ages 4, 6 and 11, were passengers in her vehicle. The children were released to the custody of a (Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services) social worker,” said Miller.

The suspect was held in lieu of bail set at $120,000, according to the arrest log. She was released on her own recognizance the following day.

Rivota is scheduled to appear in court for the misdemeanor charges for her arraignment at the San Fernando Courthouse on May 21.