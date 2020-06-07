7 Types of Wine That Can Be Perfect For Your Extravagant Yacht Tour This 2020

Wine is one of the stars during occasions such as New Year’s eve, weddings, birthdays, reunions, family or friends’ get together, and other special events of your life. To make these celebrations more enjoyable, choosing the best wines that can be well-suited to pair with your main courses is a smart step.

Just like those parties, you should also pick the best wine that can be perfect for your fantastic yacht tour this 2020. With that said, here are some of the most famous wines by far that can bring your luxury yacht experience to a higher level.

Riesling

If you are planning to have a yacht trip this summer, a glass of Reisling wine can be perfect while looking at the beautiful ocean and breathing some fresh air. Riesling is one of the popular white wines that originated in Rhine Valley of Germany. It tastes like the nectar of apricots, apples, pears, and peaches and typically crisp because of its high levels of acidity.

Riesling wines taste fabulous when paired with any Asian cuisines and specialties or menus that are rich in pork. However, it excels most when consumed with spicy foods. The combination of spicy taste of Thai or Indian recipes and acidic semi-sweet flavor of Riesling is perfect for your yacht tour this year and will let your taste buds run wild.

Champagne

If you like something light, then go for champagne. However, don’t just choose something that’s off the shelf. Choose a champagne that’ll make your luxurious trip memorable. For that purpose you have to bring a Dom Perignon Champagne with you. Once you have these kinds of drinks, your luxury yacht trip is all set.

Chardonnay

A medium to full-bodied white wine, Chardonnay is the most famous wine varietal in the United States by far. Besides that, it is also one of the perfect drinks to prepare for your superyacht luxury trip this 2020.

Chardonnay wines are relatively dry, emanating crisp fruit flavors such as guava, pear, apple, and lemon-peel. This popular white wine is a perfect pair for chicken dishes or recipes with creamy sauces. With that said, drinking a glass of Chardonnay will be a great idea to make your dinner at the yacht more tasty and enjoyable.

Pinot Grigio

Next to Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio is America’s second most popular white wine. It’s as refreshing as a cold glass of lemonade on a hot day, making it perfect for your yacht tour this summer.

Pinot Grigio has a punchy acidity with flavors of limes, lemons, honeysuckle, and green apples. Moreover, because it is crisp and commonly has fruity flavors, this white wine pairs well with light recipes such as seafood and chicken. Besides that, scallops, fish, goat cheese, and shrimp scampi are also some of the foods that are perfect with a glass of Pinot Grigio while enjoying the view of your yacht tour.

Sauvignon Blanc

If you want a light, dry and crisp white wine for your dinner in a yacht, Sauvignon Blanc is what you are looking for. It is made from green-skinned grapes and has grassy aromas and citrus notes.

While most of the Sauvignon Blanc is aged in stainless steel, the finest wines in Bordeaux’s Pessac-Léognan are combined with other white grapes and fermented and aged in oak. With that, they produce Sauvignon Blanc wine with additional flavors of creme brulee, lemon curd, lemon oil, and butter from oxidation and oak-aging.

Moreover, during your luxury yacht tour, a glass of this wine can be perfect, especially when paired with grilled vegetables or chicken, scallops or other shellfish, and or eggs with hollandaise sauce.

Pinot Noir

Described as smooth and fruit-forward, Pinot Noir is a light to medium-bodied red wine made up of grapes that flourish in a colder climate. This type of wine is not too dry but definitely not sweet. Aside from that, it also has red-fruit aromas and just a hint of earthiness and spices.

Pinot Noir is also one of the liquors that can perfectly fit on your yacht tour. Because of its fruit-forward character with cherry, strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry are dominating the palate, a glass of this famous red wine is well-suited on dinner, especially when paired with classic cuisines, ethnic dishes, and traditional food favorites.

Merlot

As one of the popular wines of America’s growing region, Merlot has red fruit flavors and aromas, as well as vanilla notes and spices that are proof of oak-aging. This type of wine is known for its approachable style and soft, sensual texture and can be rich and oaky or plummy and velvety.

The taste of Merlot wine has a wide range of flavors ranging from herbs, graphite, and blackberries, to plums, black cherries, and cocoa. During your yacht tour, Merlot tastes excellent when paired with dark and white meats from chicken, pork, and turkey, as well as hamburgers, pizza, and pasta.

Takeaway

In preparation for your luxury yacht tour this 2020, you shouldn’t forget to include your favorite drinks such as Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Champagne. These drinks are must-haves during the entire trip. Make it extra special by bringing along the right food and you’re on your way to a perfect getaway.