Canyon Country murderer sentenced to 20 years in state prison

Editor’s Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Signal’s court coverage had been placed on hold. Some court stories may have either been delayed or require additional time to follow up on due to the courts recently returning to proceedings.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 41, of Canyon Country, was sentenced in March to two decades behind bars for the 2017 murder of her girlfriend, 46-year-old Christine Diane McQueen.

“On March 12, she pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter and eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon,” said Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. “She was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.”

Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.

On that same day, deputies used a battering ram to enter the home where Walker and McQueen lived on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon. When deputies entered the residence they found the dead 46-year-old.

McQueen had been stabbed 71 times, according to prosecutors.

Walker, before deputies had breached the apartment where the dead McQueen lay, went to McQueen’s mother’s home, covered in blood, signifying to McQueen’s mom that her daughter was dead.

“I tried to call her several times,” McQueen told The Signal Friday. “All of a sudden, Pam turned up at my house. She came into the house and I could tell that my daughter was dead. (Pam) was covered in blood.”

Walker was arrested on suspicion of murder, inside the home of the murdered woman’s mother.

McQueen is remembered by those who knew her as a smart, artistic woman who was an avid reader and free spirit, according to her mother.