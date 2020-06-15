Car collides with power line resulting in no injuries

No injuries were reported after a car collided with an electrical pole near the intersection of Davey Ave. and Cross St. in Newhall around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at around 8:38 p.m. Monday evening after being alerted to the incident by deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s station, said Rangel.

Bobby Block / The Signal

No one was trapped in the vehicle and fire officials did not transport anyone to the hospital, according to Rangel.

Southern California Edison was alerted to the damaged line shortly after the crash, fire officials say.

Bobby Block / The Signal