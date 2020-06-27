Carousel Ranch plans ‘Heart of the West’

Getting back up on that horse, but in a different way, Carousel Ranch has announced plans for the 24th annual Heart of the West dinner, an auction and children’s riding demonstration that’s also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the ranch that supports children with special needs.

Tacking on the “at Home” to the end of the annual fundraiser, the event is planned to take place online instead of on the ranch’s property, like it has in years past. But it will still feature a Western-themed meal, as well as entertainment and a virtual connection with the support systems at Carousel Ranch.

“Out of necessity, we’ve had to think outside of the box — or arena, in our case — to design and develop an immersive experience for our guests even while we are apart,” said Denise Redmond, executive director for Carousel Ranch, referring to the event’s move from the ranch into people’s homes. “While the format has changed to semi-virtual, the experience will remain intact offering a night of delicious food, camaraderie, live and silent auctions and plenty of moments to share in what matters most — the needs of our kids.”

The event details may change in the coming months, due to the shifting nature of public health orders, but if gatherings of 10 or more people are allowed, guests are being invited to celebrate the evening with small party groups or continue to practice safe-at-home policies within their own household.

“Home is where your heart lives, which is why it makes so much sense to host Heart of the West in the homes of our supporters this year,” said Jeanna Crawford, Heart of the West founder and Carousel Ranch parent. “I’m so excited to introduce a new way to experience at-home community building.”

Guests can purchase general tickets, for $100, or a VIP ticket, for $200, and tables. All tickets include a BBQ meal from either Salt Creek Grille, The Old Town Junction, Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co. and Martson’s.

“All guests will receive a Heart of the West bag filled with elements to ensure a special evening,” said the press release about the event. “In addition, some sponsorship levels will provide the host with everything they need to make it a ready-made party in their home including wine, volunteer party hosts and more.”

Additional sponsorship opportunities range from $375 to $8,000. Guests are encouraged to reserve early.

For more information, visit www.carouselranch.org or phone 661-268-8010.