CHP investigating rollover crash that left three injured

A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters received reports of an expanded traffic collision crash on the northbound State Route 14, south of Newhall Avenue at around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“We received reports of a vehicle that went over the rail and on its side, with smoke coming out of it,” said Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

Photo by Rick McClure

The crash is now part of a DUI investigation, according to Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol. The driver and her two passengers sustained moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital, he added.

The driver was placed under arrest and released at the hospital, according to Greengard.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.