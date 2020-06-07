CHP pursuit travels through SCV

A pursuit that began in the West Los Angeles area over a speeding violation blew through the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received reports from the L.A. Communications Center that a pursuit involving a red Hyundai Elantra had been initiated by CHP officers after a vehicle failed to yield for a traffic stop for a speeding violation in excess of 100 mph, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

Minutes later, CHP Newhall units took primary position in the pursuit as the suspect traveled northbound on Interstate 5 at approximately 100 mph, before accelerating up to approximately 124 mph as he exited onto Highway 14, Greengard added.

“The pursuit continued northbound on Highway 14 through the Newhall area at speeds fluctuating between 40-110 mph,” the CHP incident report read.

CHP Antelope Valley took over the pursuit as it entered their area.

After a CHP unit initiated a pit maneuver in Lancaster, the suspect lost control of his vehicle, which flipped and landed on its roof.

The driver was then taken into custody by CHP Antelope Valley personnel.