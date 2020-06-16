City installs self-service lockers to replace curbside service at Valencia library

The Santa Clarita Public Library announced Monday a 24/7 self-service locker system for residents to pick up items they have placed on hold — a system that will gradually replace the curbside service.

The newly installed system is located outside the main entrance of the Valencia Library branch and features 69 locker compartments, along with a touchscreen kiosk. Canyon Country’s Jo Anne Darcy Library is expected to have a locker system installed in the coming weeks, according to a city news release.

To use the system, patrons will need to have their library card or library card number available, along with their four-digit library PIN number to log into the locker system. Once they have inputted their information into the kiosk screen and completed a series of prompts, a locker will automatically open for them to retrieve their materials.

Users should also be aware that they will be unable to retrieve hold items from the lockers if they have too many items checked out at the time. If there is any concern about reaching certain lockers, residents are asked to contact the library and staff will assign a locker space that meets desired height specifications, read the news release.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, sanitation efforts on all high-touch surfaces have been increased, returned items are being quarantined for three days and staff are regularly wearing face coverings.

For additional information, visit santaclaritalibrary.com, call 661-259-0750 or email [email protected].