Combative suspect arrested at Six Flags

A man driving erratically and attempting to hit a Six Flags Magic Mountain employee and other vehicles was arrested Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the Magic Mountain parking lot around 4:30 p.m., according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“A male adult allegedly was driving erratically and attempting to hit other vehicles,” Miller said.

Once deputies had conducted a traffic stop, the suspect allegedly became combative with deputies, Miller said.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a peace officer and battery on a peace officer.