Combative suspect arrested at Six Flags

File photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man driving erratically and attempting to hit a Six Flags Magic Mountain employee and other vehicles was arrested Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the Magic Mountain parking lot around 4:30 p.m., according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“A male adult allegedly was driving erratically and attempting to hit other vehicles,” Miller said. 

Once deputies had conducted a traffic stop, the suspect allegedly became combative with deputies, Miller said.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. 

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a peace officer and battery on a peace officer.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS