Deputies respond to possible gunshot wound in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible gunshot wound in Canyon Country on Saturday.

“We are responding and we’re just arriving on scene,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “And we’re trying to contact either a victim or suspects.”

“We cannot confirm if we have a crime at this time,” Marquez added at 4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control confirmed they’re also responding to reports of the gunshot wound.

The incident was reported to have happened near the intersection of Miss Grace Drive and Winterdale Drive at 3:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.