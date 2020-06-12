Deputy hit during traffic stop released from hospital; suspect remains at large

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was reportedly struck by a vehicle during a suspected hit-and-run late Thursday night has been released from the hospital.

The suspect, whose identity and/or description have not yet been released by law enforcement officials, was still at large as of Friday morning, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The reported incident occurred at 10:45 p.m., when Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a suspected hit-and-run near the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane in Canyon Country, according to Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride.

“One patient was transported,” said McBride.

The hit-and-run occurred during a felony traffic stop, according to sheriff’s station officials. The deputy who was struck had pulled over a man believed to be a felony warrant suspect driving a light gray Range Rover with Florida license plates.

The vehicle was recovered behind a gas station on Newhall Avenue early Friday morning, and deputies continued to search the immediate area, said Sgt. Adam Stoll of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at the time of the incident.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station released a tweet at 11:44 p.m. Thursday updating on the deputy’s condition, which read: “The deputy who was involved in an incident over Tyler Lane, Canyon Country tonight — thankfully is going to be OK.”