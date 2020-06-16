Firefighters respond to 100-gallon spill of non-toxic material

More than 100 gallons of non-toxic drilling fluid spilled in a Canyon Country road on Tuesday, prompting a cleanup response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a hazardous materials call at around 3:15 p.m. on the 29500 block of Sand Canyon Road, near Sierra Highway, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“We were responding to a report of about 100 gallons of material that was spilled and there was a report of a static issue as a result of the spill,” she said.

Units on the scene concluded that an estimated 100 to 200 gallons of Super Gel X, a non-toxic drilling fluid, was spilled.

“There were no threats to properties and no threat to drainages,” said Lua, adding that no injuries or collisions were reported.