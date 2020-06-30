Firefighters extinguish to 7-acre blaze in Newhall

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was held at 7 acres and firefighters remained in the area for mop-up, with no reports of injuries or structures threatened.

Firefighters first received reports of a 1-acre vegetation fire in light fuels running at around 1:05 p.m. on The Old Road and Calgrove Boulevard, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“The fire is near the 5 freeway, on the side of the road,” she said, adding that the fire had grown to about 2 to 3 acres by around 1:20 p.m.

At around 1:30 p.m., the blaze quickly grew to 5 acres in light to medium fuels, which prompted a second alarm request, according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the department. A second alarm response means sending out an additional 80 personnel for a total team of 195, which includes helicopters, water tenders and at least 14 engines.

As a precaution, firefighters on the scene said one nearby structure could be threatened should the fire progress but “currently it is not,” said Bennett.

No injuries were reported but one ambulance was sent to the scene, which is part of the protocol during working fires, he added.