L.A. County continues to see spike in COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 2,779 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 45 new deaths, bringing the countywide total to 103,529 and 3,369, respectively.

This is the third consecutive day that more than 2,100 new cases have been reported, Public Health officials said.

Of those who died in the past 24 hours: 29 were over the age of 65, 25 of whom had underlying health conditions; and 11 were between the ages of 41-65, six of whom had underlying health conditions. The remaining deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own public health department.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,783 people hospitalized countywide due to COVID-19, which is significantly higher than the 1,350-1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks, according to Public Health.

Of those 1,783 currently hospitalized, 26% are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators, per Public Health.

“The L.A. County community needs to come together again to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need to act with haste and urgency,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “The increase in cases and hospitalizations we are seeing will result in more deaths. It is on all of us, businesses and residents, to use all the tools we know to prevent further transmission of the virus.”



Ferrer continued to urge county residents to follow all public health protocols, including practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently.

The cumulative positivity rate has also continued to increase in recent weeks, rising from 8% to 9%, with testing results available for more than 1 million individuals, while the seven-day average for the daily positivity rate has increased from the lowest daily rate of 4.6% positivity in late May to 8.4%, according to Public Health’s Monday update.

In addition, Public Health officials announced that they would be making improvements to the data processing systems on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in no new data being reported on those days, though the pause in reporting is not expected to affect the collection of data or outbreak investigations.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, where a majority of cases are attributed to an outbreak at the Pitchess Detention Center, Public Health officials reported 49 additional COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 37 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. This brings the local total to 3,181, while the death toll remained at 31.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported June 24 a total of 2,725 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 282 tests returning positive, 2,766 negative and 50 still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. Thirteen people remained in the hospital, and 99 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,181 as of Tuesday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,192

Unincorporated – Acton: 24

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 13

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 46

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,792 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 61

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 29

Unincorporated – Valencia: 13

