L.A. County extends curfew, changes hours

As protests continue across Los Angeles County following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the county has extended the countywide curfew for the fourth night, beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The county Board of Supervisors and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva put out an executive order issuing the original curfew Sunday, where only first responders, those traveling to and from work, those who are homeless without access to a viable shelter, credentialed media and individuals seeking medical attention are exempt.

The parameters have remained the same, with the addition of individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project, though the curfew, imposed countywide within unincorporated and incorporated areas, is now set to go into effect at 9 p.m., instead of the previous 6 p.m. curfews, and is set to stay in place until 5 a.m. Thursday.

“This is the fourth night of a countywide curfew ordered to protect public safety,” a statement by county officials read. “Tonight’s curfew will start later than the curfew in previous nights as the county assesses public safety needs on a daily basis. Residents, unless otherwise noted, are asked to stay in their home during the curfew.”

LA Countywide curfew is in effect today June 3 at 9 PM to June 4 at 5 AM. Some cities may set stricter curfews. Visit https://t.co/p46PbDhrCO for more info. pic.twitter.com/jyUeMDJUQI — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 3, 2020