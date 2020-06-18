L.A. County: New health order allows nail salons, tattoo parlors, bars to reopen Friday

A new, modified health officer order issued Thursday will allow bars, casinos, nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors across Los Angeles County to reopen Friday.

Businesses in these sectors, which also include wineries, breweries, casinos, and those offering services, such as facials, piercings, body waxing and other cosmetology work, have remained closed for months due to safer-at-home restrictions brought forth by the pandemic.

Guidelines include limiting the number of people into the establishments up to 50%, the use of face shields by workers and masks by customers, removing magazines and self-service stations, and discontinue seating of customers in bar areas where they cannot maintain six feet of distance.

On June 12, the California Department of Public Health announced that state counties could allow these shops to reopen as soon as June 19 where health departments have permitted it, but Los Angeles County had not greenlighted that action until Thursday under the new health order.

The modified health directive was revised Thursday and does not take effect until Friday, according to the order.

County officials first acknowledged Wednesday that permission for these businesses could come Friday, according to Stephanie English, senior field deputy for county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

At a Castaic Area Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, English told council members, “As of Friday, June 19, there’ll be new openings for various business sectors that include nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, body waxing, massage services and a new health officer order will be issued for compliance for those industries as well.”

The county’s previous health order modification came June 10, which allowed for the reopening of gyms, day camps, museums and professional sports to resume without live audiences. That directive did not include nail salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, other family entertainment centers or bars.

Under Thursday’s new health order, the businesses that must remain closed include lounges and nightclubs, movie theaters, concert venues, indoor and outdoor playrooms, hot tubs and family entertainment centers, such as bowling alleys and batting cages. All events and gatherings remain prohibited.

Outdoor protests are permitted without a limit on attendees, according to Thursday’s modified health order.

“Persons participating in a protest must wear a cloth face covering and maintain physical distancing of six feet between persons or groups of persons from different households at all times,” read the order.

County officials are expected to provide additional details during their weekly live briefings on Friday at 1 p.m.