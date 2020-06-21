L.A. County sees 1,784 COVID-19 case spike

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 1,784 additional coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total to 83,397 countywide.

Though previous high one-day case counts were attributed to a backlog in testing results, no such backlog was attributed Sunday.

In addition, Public Health reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19, with a total of 3,120 deaths in L.A. County.

Of those who died: four were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions; five were between the ages of 41-65, four of whom had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own public health department.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, 13 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,850, including those associated with an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, as well as a total of 30 deaths related to the virus locally, according to Public Health.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 2,343 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 249 tests returning positive, 2,328 negative and 77 still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. Seven people remained in the hospital and 94 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,850 of Sunday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 959

Unincorporated – Acton: 19

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,731 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 2

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 49

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

