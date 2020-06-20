Man detained on the suspicion that he robbed a Saugus pharmacy

A man was detained on Saturday on the suspicion that he robbed a pharmacy in Saugus.

The report came into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that a pharmacy was being robbed near the corner of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Bobby Block / The Signal

“They are detaining someone right now,” said Sgt. David Vangorder of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect appeared to have pill bottles on his person at the time of the detainment.

No injuries were reported as a result of the suspected robbery.