Motorcyclist transported to hospital after Val Verde hit-and-run

One motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision in Val Verde Thursday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department first responders received a call for a traffic collision on the 28600 block of Chiquito Canyon Road around 5:42 a.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“We had one patient transported,” he said. 

CHP officers searched the area but were unable to find a suspect, said Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP Traffic Management Office. 

“(We were) unable to locate a suspect vehicle; possibly stopped someone, but didn’t match,” said Nicholson. 

There was no immediate information regarding a description of the vehicle or the motorcyclist’s condition, officials said. 

